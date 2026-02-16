Becky Lynch Announces Winners Of First-Ever “Bexxie Awards”

The 2026 Bexxie Awards have arrived!

On Monday, Becky Lynch surfaced via social media to announce the winners for the first annual “Bexxie Awards.”

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion handed out her picks for the winners of such categories as “Best Ring Gear,” “Best Media Personality,” “Best Vlog” and other traditional categories such as “Best Tag-Team,” “Best Announcer” and “Feud of the Year.”

The following are the winners of the 2026 Bexxie Awards:

* Best Ring Gear: Becky Lynch’s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

* Best Media Personality: Megan Morant

* Best Vlog: Becky Lynch

* Tag Team of the Year: Tie between Becky Lynch/partner and The New Day

* Social Media Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch

* Feud of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. The Massive Curroption

* Best Announcer: Sean Mooney

* Best TV Show featuring a WWE Superstar: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy featuring Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch defends her Women’s Intercontinental title against AJ Lee at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 on February 28 in Chicago, IL.