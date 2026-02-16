Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WrestleMania Booking Concerns, AEW’s Australia Weekend

Another week means another loaded edition of the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, proudly presented by PWMania.com!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent break down all the major headlines from across the wrestling world, including:

AEW’s major weekend in Australia and what it meant for the company’s international growth

Bron Breakker’s injury and the ripple effects it could have on WWE’s long-term plans

Ongoing WrestleMania booking struggles and whether creative is hitting the mark heading into the biggest show of the year

To close things out, the guys fire off a series of fun (and potentially controversial) toss-up questions:

Who are you more tired of in the World Title picture: Cody Rhodes or Adam Page?

What happens first: Chris Jericho returning to WWE or AJ Styles heading to AEW?

Whose gimmick is less interesting: “Low Key Legend” Nattie or “Internet agitator” Ricochet?

Who wins a World Title first: Trick Williams or Kyle Fletcher?

It’s a fast-paced episode full of strong opinions, lively debate, and plenty of wrestling talk from WWE and AEW alike.

Listen now below:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more exclusive wrestling podcasts and in-depth coverage every week!