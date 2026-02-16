Backstage News On The IInspiration Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) have officially signed with All Elite Wrestling following their in-ring debut at Sunday’s AEW House Rules live event.

The former WWE stars — previously known as The IIconics — competed in a tag team match against Frankie P and Ayesha, securing an impressive victory. After the match, McKay and Lee addressed the crowd and confirmed that they are officially “All Elite,” marking the beginning of a new chapter in their careers.

Their celebration was short-lived, however, as The Brawling Birds — Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor — made their entrance, prompting The IInspiration to exit the ring quickly. The confrontation teased a potential future clash within AEW’s growing women’s tag team division. As of this writing, the duo has yet to receive their official #AllElite graphic.

According to Fightful Select, McKay and Lee signed multi-year contracts with AEW nearly a month ago after wrapping up their time with TNA Wrestling at the January 15 iMPACT premiere on AMC. During that appearance, they dropped the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships to The Elegance Brand. Sources indicate that the contracts were finalized shortly thereafter.

It has also been reported that their TNA deals technically expired around the time of Bound For Glory last October, and they had been working without formal contracts in the months that followed. Their exit from TNA was described as amicable. Prior to their AEW debut, WWE sources reportedly suggested that if the duo did not appear at the January 31 Royal Rumble, AEW was likely their next destination.

An interesting side note from the report reveals that AEW star Harley Cameron is the lyricist behind The IInspiration’s long-standing entrance theme, which they have continued to use throughout multiple promotions.

McKay and Lee bring a decorated résumé to AEW. During their time in WWE, they captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships as The IIconics. Following their release, they signed with TNA in 2021 and went on to become two-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. They later made their return to TNA at Against All Odds before concluding their run last month.

The IInspiration are reportedly part of a broader wave of AEW signings that have not yet been formally revealed. Another recent addition includes Lena Kross, who debuted at Grand Slam: Australia as an ally of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

With their official arrival now confirmed, The IInspiration add immediate credibility, experience, and personality to AEW’s women’s tag team scene. Whether their next move involves The Brawling Birds or another emerging team, their presence instantly deepens the division and creates fresh storyline possibilities moving forward.