Swerve Strickland Comments On AJ Styles Possibly Coming To AEW

Will AJ Styles end up in AEW?

Allow Swerve Strickland to address this question.

While speaking with Monopoly Events, the former AEW World Champion was asked if he’s pursuing a match against “The Phenomenal One.”

The following are some of the highlights.

On if he’s pursuing a match with AJ Styles: “At this point, I think I’m becoming something that AJ Styles wants to compete against, instead,” Strickland said. “I’m pushing myself to be at the top of this game. I’m not chasing after anybody’s matches. I want those matches to chase after me. Happy for AJ, proud of AJ. He’s someone I would study endlessly, alongside Bryan Danielson and that era. Nigel (McGuinness), I looked up to those guys and watched those guys. AJ has earned more than enough in his career to walk away from it or continue on and do something different and unique with the generation of guys he has curated and spawned. His influence spawned an AEW style. (Will) Ospreay, Seth Rollins, myself, Mike Bailey, we’ve all watched and studied AJ.”

On how he’d welcome AJ Styles in AEW with open arms: “If he wants to take a chance to come to AEW, which he is more than capable and in great shape mentally, hopefully, and physically, from what I view, to compete with All Elite Wrestling. We’re all here, open and waiting if he decides to make that jump.”

Watch the complete Monopoly Events interview with Swerve Strickland via the YouTube player embedded below.