Swerve Strickland Fined $100,000 And Barred From AEW Collision

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision featured Tony Schiavone announcing on commentary that Swerve Strickland has been fined $100,000 and is barred from attending the show due to the brutal attack he launched on Kenny Omega during Dynamite this past Wednesday.

This announcement follows their highly anticipated one-on-one match on Dynamite, which was marked by weeks of intense rivalry.

At one point in the match, Omega had Strickland in a vulnerable position, ready to deliver a V-Trigger. However, Strickland cleverly manipulated referee Aubrey Edwards by feigning injury and getting her to check on him, then pulled her into the trajectory of the V-Trigger.

Strickland ultimately won the match after hitting Omega with a House Call, followed by a Big Pressure. Yet, his assault did not stop there; he took a steel chain from Prince Nana, wrapped it around Omega’s neck, and hung him over the top rope.

Strickland then dismantled the commentary table and dragged the steel steps closer to it, sending Omega crashing through the table with a Vertebreaker. Afterward, he looked directly into the camera and declared, “I needed this. I needed this.”