AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (2/21/2026): Oceanside, CA.

AEW Collision is back tonight.

Advertised for the February 21 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT and HBO Max prime time program, which emanates from Oceanside, California, are the following matches:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Alexander for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

* “Jet Set Rodeo” Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun for the AEW Trios Titles

Join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results.