Latest On David Finlay’s Status Amid WWE Interest

David Finlay has become a free agent after his contract with NJPW expired earlier this month, as reported by PWMania.com.

The former leader of the Bullet Club had a farewell at the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka show on Tuesday, February 10, following his loss to Callum Newman. Reports suggest that WWE has shown interest in Finlay.

According to Fightful Select, there has been communication between Finlay and WWE, although sources indicate that he is not currently included in any creative plans. It remains unclear when this contact took place. However, Finlay has plenty of alternatives, as NJPW is actively trying to re-sign him.

Additionally, there is unconfirmed speculation that he could join AEW, where several of his former Bullet Club allies, such as Clark Connors, are currently signed.

Finlay has been with NJPW since 2015 and is a multi-time champion there, including two reigns as IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

He also made an appearance on AEW Dynamite in 2022 as part of the collaboration between AEW and NJPW, where he lost a singles match to “Hangman” Adam Page.