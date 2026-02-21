WWE Files Trademark For “Kai Kavari”

WWE filed a new trademark for the term “Kai Kavari” on Friday, February 20, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

There is currently no information on who the new ring name belongs to, but it could be for an up-and-coming star making their NXT debut or for an NXT talent preparing to be called up.

WWE is also hosting tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for a potential new group of talent, and the name could be used for two of the athletes there.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”