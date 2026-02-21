WWE Registers New Ring Names With USPTO

On February 19, WWE filed new trademarks for the names “CJ Valor,” “Santi Rivera,” and “Romeo Moreno,” as reported by Fightful.com. These trademarks are intended for entertainment services.

Currently, no information is available about the individuals associated with these ring names. They may belong to an emerging star set to debut in NXT or an NXT talent who might be moving up to the main roster soon.

Additionally, WWE is conducting tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for a potential new roster of talent, and these names could be linked to two of the athletes participating.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”