Royce Keys Sets Sights On Championship Gold In WWE

WWE star Royce Keys appeared on an episode of “What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon,” where he discussed various topics, including his debut with the company.

Keys said, “This was a hell of an introduction. Better than what I imagined it was gonna be. Like, I knew it was gonna be big. But it was better than what I thought it was gonna be. But this isn’t it, I got so much more to give. I wanna entertain more. I cannot wait.”

On his goals in WWE:

“I have so many goals I want to do here. I want to become champion, I want to become a legend, I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to be remembered as one of the most dominant and feared competitors. It’s what I’ve dreamed of. And the moment I had talks about coming here and signing here, like — this isn’t a one-off, this isn’t me like, ‘Hey, I’m a WWE superstar now. Let me gloat and-.’ Nah, I still have to work. It took me years to get here. Honeymoon phase is over. Let’s get with it, let’s do work. I have people that depend on me. I got people that I can’t let down. I got people that I take care of. If I fail, they don’t eat. And I’m not about to have that on my conscience and shoulders. There is no excuse.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

