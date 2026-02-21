Watch: Chelsea Green Spotted Without Boot Following Ankle Injury

According to PWMania.com, Chelsea Green, a star from WWE SmackDown, suffered an injury during the February 6 episode of the show. Initially believed to be a severe bruise, it was later confirmed that she had a broken ankle.

PWInsider.com reported that Green was recently spotted at the WWE 2K26 event held at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

She was seen walking in a walking boot, which indicates that her condition is improving. However, there is still no update on when she might return to the ring, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recently, video footage surfaced online showing Green walking without the boot. Although she has a noticeable limp, she confidently strikes several signature poses for the WWE 2K26 event attendees.

Green’s ankle injury occurred during an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on SmackDown.

Consequently, she lost the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles when La Hiedra substituted for her as Ethan Page’s partner, and the duo was defeated by Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana.