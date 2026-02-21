Report Details WWE’s New Sponsorship Deal With Dude Wipes

WWE recently announced a new sponsorship with Dude Wipes, officially naming the brand the “official flushable wipe of WWE.” Dominik Mysterio, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion, is at the center of this deal, showcasing the brand on his ring gear during all his in-ring appearances on WWE programming.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dude Wipes gained significant visibility as a sponsor starting in 2014, thanks to then-UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.

Last year, the brand also secured a sponsorship deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The report suggests that this new partnership may lead to top WWE talent obtaining sponsorship opportunities through the company rather than independently. Previously, only Brock Lesnar had the privilege of a personal sponsorship, which he secured with Jimmy John’s due to an existing deal from his time in the UFC.

Vince McMahon had traditionally disapproved of sponsorships on ring gear or during matches, but Lesnar managed to incorporate the deal into his contract.

As of now, WWE has not announced any other talent sponsorship deals similar to the one with Dude Wipes. Dave Meltzer indicated that it is unlikely other companies will follow suit in the near future. He compared this situation to MMA, explaining that after the UFC embraced sponsorships, several other organizations attempted to do the same but found it was not cost-effective once the market became saturated with deals.

Mysterio debuted the Dude Wipes branding on WWE RAW this week, featuring the logo on his bandana and T-shirt.