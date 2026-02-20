Why AJ Styles Didn’t Retire At WWE WrestleMania

AJ Styles has officially closed the chapter on his in-ring career — but not in the way many originally expected.

While Styles initially intended to retire at WrestleMania, he ultimately chose a different path, opting to end his career at the same premium live event where his WWE journey began. “The Phenomenal One” said farewell at the WWE Royal Rumble in January, falling to GUNTHER in a career-ending match held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The bout concluded in dramatic fashion, as Styles passed out in GUNTHER’s sleeper hold following a controversial low blow from the self-proclaimed “Career Killer.”

Nearly three weeks later, WWE released a farewell tour vlog on its official YouTube channel documenting Styles’ final run. In the video, Styles shared emotional comments prior to his Royal Rumble match, explaining why he decided against retiring on the industry’s biggest stage.

“Everybody wants to retire at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year that we do. I was going to do exactly that, but I just came back from an injury that was supposed to retire me. It retires most. Once I got healed up and was comfortable enough running and doing what I need to do to be AJ Styles, it just didn’t feel right to come back for two months just to retire. It didn’t seem right and I thought, what a way to be able to leave on the pay-per-view where you debuted. Hopefully, at the end of this match, I stand up on my own two feet and I throw up the P1 that is on my gloves one more time, and I walk,” Styles said.

Styles had been sidelined since October 2024 due to a serious foot injury that kept him out of action for several months. Though he returned and even competed against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41, his final storyline ultimately shifted toward a high-profile retirement program with GUNTHER.

Rather than waiting for another WrestleMania moment, Styles chose to bookend his WWE career at the Royal Rumble — the same event that shocked the wrestling world with his unforgettable debut a decade earlier.

A true generational performer, AJ Styles leaves behind a legacy defined by innovation, longevity, and excellence inside the squared circle.