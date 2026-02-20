Backstage Update On Rumored Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul WWE Match

Speculation surrounding a potential showdown between Bad Bunny and Logan Paul continues to circulate — but according to the latest update, nothing is officially in motion just yet.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer addressed the rumors of a tag team match involving the global music star and the social media megastar-turned-WWE Superstar. While the idea has reportedly been discussed internally, Meltzer noted that there is currently no bout scheduled between the two.

“Regarding the talk of Bad Bunny against Logan Paul in a tag team match, we were told there is no match on the books between them right now, but the expectation is that it will happen some day, but it is not scheduled anytime in the near future,” Meltzer said.

The report arrives amid renewed buzz about Bad Bunny’s possible return to WWE programming. Logan Paul recently added intrigue to the rumors, stating that a match between himself and Bunny has been “floated around” and would be the “biggest wrestling match of all time.”

Previous reporting from WrestleVotes via Fightful Select indicated that WWE has maintained communication with Bunny’s representatives dating back to before his Super Bowl halftime performance. At the time, the reported goal was to gauge interest in a potential appearance at WrestleMania 42 this April, possibly leading to an in-ring return.

Additionally, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com stated that internal discussions regarding a Bunny vs. Paul match have indeed taken place. However, the prevailing belief is that the concept would more likely materialize as a tag team match rather than a singles contest — and that it is “probably not” slated for WrestleMania.

As of now, WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas is expected to feature several adjustments due to injuries affecting key talent, including Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, contributing to a shifting creative landscape.

Bad Bunny last competed inside a WWE ring at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, where he defeated Damian Priest in a highly praised street fight.

While the dream encounter between Bunny and Paul may not be imminent, industry chatter suggests it remains a matter of "when," not "if."