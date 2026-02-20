Rey Mysterio Reveals Daughter Aalyah Has Begun Wrestling Training

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has revealed new details about how his daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, officially began her journey into professional wrestling.

Speaking on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, Mysterio explained that Aalyah had been interested in stepping inside the ring for nearly two years. However, he made it clear that finishing her education was non-negotiable before any wrestling aspirations could move forward. “I kept pushing back,” Mysterio said on Cody Rhodes podcast. “Wait until you graduate. When you graduate, I’ll take you”.

That moment finally arrived in June, when Aalyah graduated from UCSD with a degree in human biology. True to his word, Mysterio brought her to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin hands-on training.

Despite it being her first time executing professional wrestling maneuvers, Mysterio admitted he was stunned by how naturally she adapted to the environment. “I was like, ‘There’s no way, like, this is your first time stepping in the ring?’” Mysterio recounted. “She had a connection with just positioning, hitting the ropes… that is scary crazy”.

In addition to training at the WWE Performance Center, Aalyah also worked out at The Dungeon, the facility run by TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and Natalya Neidhart — further immersing herself in the fundamentals of the industry.

Mysterio confessed that he initially believed the physical demands of professional wrestling might discourage her. “I thought, I don’t think she’s gonna like it, because the ropes are stiff, the bumps are hard,” Mysterio stated.

Instead, the reaction was the opposite. Following her first training sessions, Aalyah told her father that she “really enjoyed it”.

While the early signs are promising, Mysterio is taking a cautious and responsible approach. He wants his daughter to fully understand the demanding lifestyle before making any long-term commitment to wrestling.

His next step? A rigorous week-long trial of daily training sessions to simulate the grind of the business.

“The next step would be, let’s see if you can go through a full week of training,” Mysterio explained. “And if you can do that and you like it afterwards, then maybe it’s something you might want to think about”.

Mysterio added that the goal is for Aalyah to truly experience what the routine feels like — to “feel what it’s like to train every day” including the cycle of “wake up… all day… sleep… back”.

For now, Aalyah’s wrestling future remains a possibility rather than a certainty — but if her early showing is any indication, the Mysterio legacy could very well continue in the next generation.