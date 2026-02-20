WWE 2K26 Reveals Major MyRISE Mode Changes

With just weeks remaining until the release of WWE 2K26, WWE and 2K Games have unveiled new details following the Creator Fest event in Las Vegas.

The latest Ringside Report spotlighted the revamped MyRISE campaign mode. This year, players will experience a single unified storyline titled “The Comeback,” playable as either a male or female Superstar known as “The Archetype.” The story centers on a two-year absence from WWE before returning — only to have that comeback derailed by one of Paul Heyman’s top clients: Bron Breakker or Jordynne Grace.

Heyman himself sets the tone in the preview:

“After a 2-year absence from the WWE, the archetype makes their long-awaited comeback, but fate is cruel, and destiny is not without irony because your comeback ends in disaster at the hands of one of my unstoppable champions, Bron Breaker or Jordan Grace. The choice is in your hands. From there, the real comeback story begins.”

One of the biggest changes to MyRISE is the evolution of the Live Event Match system into new “RISE matches.” These bouts are no longer optional side content but are fully integrated into the main progression path. Completing them unlocks rewards and advances the storyline.

Unlike previous iterations, the campaign does not end once the primary story concludes. Players can continue competing, challenge for championships, or defend titles even after finishing the central narrative.

“In my rise victory is not the end of your story oh no no no because if somehow you manage to defeat my client and capture their championship then you have a decision to make a decision that may very well change the course of your career and WWE history,” Heyman added.

The reward system is extensive. Unlockables include new playable characters, MyFACTION content, weapons, arenas, and legacy MyRISE characters from previous titles. Among the confirmed unlockable Superstars are Dusty Rhodes, Bron Breakker, “Juggernaut” Grace, The Fiend, and an independent-era version of CM Punk.

The Las Vegas Creator Fest featured streamers, journalists, and WWE talent, including CM Punk, Chelsea Green, Xavier Woods, Trish Stratus, Blake Monroe, and Ethan Page. Attendees participated in interviews, gameplay sessions, and hands-on previews. More content is expected to be released once the embargo lifts.

WWE 2K26 is scheduled to launch on March 6, 2026, for PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.