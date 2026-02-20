Seth Rollins Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on Club Shay Shay to discuss various topics, including whether he wants to wrestle as long as 17-time World Champion John Cena.

Rollins said, “Yeah, maybe. I mean, I’m 40 in a couple months and I feel great. I’m in what I would consider the prime of my career, where the physical hasn’t declined and the mental is as sharp as it’s ever been. And so I would — as long as I can continue to contribute in a way that’s positive for our fan base and for our younger talent, as long as I can continue to make the product better, then I think I would like to contribute — and my body cooperates, I would like to continue to do it.”

On his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers:

“Oh man, that’s so hard. Because you get into this trap of like, in-ring talent, guys who are just great wrestlers, and then you get into money, right? Who drew the most money. So like if you want to talk all-time draws, you got to start with Hogan, you probably got to put [Bruno] Sammartino on there, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and likely The Rock. That’s probably your top four. You want to go in-ring all0time, you’re looking at Shawn Michaels. You’re looking at Eddie Guerrero, you’re looking at maybe — oh man, after that it gets real hard. Because you know, Dynamite Kid was really good but he was kind of a jerk. Bret Hart was really great… and you could put Ric [Flair] in there as well. Flair was special. Dusty was special, but Dusty’s in-ring work wasn’t like — you know, he wasn’t blowing anybody out of the water. Brian Danielson would be up there. I think, I’d like to be in the conversation at some point. I think AJ Styles, who also just recently retired, is someone who’s one of the greatest of all time in the ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)