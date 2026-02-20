Pat McAfee Joins Cast Of Tulsa King Season 4

According to Bloomberg.com, former WWE commentator Pat McAfee is set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of “Tulsa King” in a multi-episode arc consisting of four episodes.

The report indicates that this news is part of a new piece about Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel focusing on McAfee.

Although Emanuel does not manage Endeavor on a daily basis, he serves as the executive chairman and represents several high-profile talents, including Larry David and Seth MacFarlane. McAfee has now been added to that list, with Emanuel arranging film and television roles for him.

In addition to “Tulsa King” and his weekday show and WWE commentary, McAfee will also have a role in the upcoming film “The Mosquito Bowl”. Directed by Peter Berg and based on a book by Buzz Bissinger, the author of “Friday Night Lights”, McAfee is expected to play a drill instructor in the film, which stars Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård.

The movie recounts the true story of the Mosquito Bowl, a game played by four American football players who enlisted in the Marine Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, while they were preparing for the battle of Okinawa.