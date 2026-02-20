WWE Files New Trademarks For “Tristan Angels” And “Dorian Van Dux”

WWE filed a new trademark for the terms “Tristan Angels” and “Dorian Van Dux” on Wednesday, February 18, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

There is currently no information on who these ring names belong to, but they could be for an up-and-coming star set to debut in NXT or an NXT talent who might be called up soon.

WWE is also hosting tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for a potential new roster of talent, and these names could be associated with two of the athletes there.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

