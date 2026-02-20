WWE Working On New Shawn Michaels Documentary

WWE is currently working on a new documentary about pro wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and it is nearing its premiere date, according to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select.

The documentary is a full-length feature that includes several new interviews with Michaels’ peers and longtime rivals.

While no specific details are available regarding the documentary’s debut date or platform, updates will be provided as they become available.

Currently, Michaels serves as an Executive Producer for WWE’s NXT brand and appears as one of the veteran mentors and coaches for the Performance Center athletes on the popular A&E reality competition series, WWE LFG.