John Cena’s Final WWE Match Sets All-Time Arena Live Gate Record

As many of us are aware, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena competed in his final WWE match on Saturday Night’s Main Event against GUNTHER on December 13th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

According to POST Wrestling, this event set a live gate record for an arena, drawing $6,553,883.

The report notes that this amount, sourced from the live event trade publication Pollstar, surpasses the previous record of $4,898,365, which was set by the RAW Netflix premiere in January 2025. The December 13th event attracted 17,121 fans, resulting in an average ticket price of $383.

The report also indicates that, when examining 20 of the 38 appearances from Cena’s retirement tour, they collectively generated over $80 million in ticket sales. However, this total does not include events such as WWE Elimination Chamber, Clash in Paris, SummerSlam, Backlash, Money in the Bank, Night of Champions, and Survivor Series, for which data is unavailable.

Furthermore, it was reported that the highest revenue from any of Cena’s appearances during his retirement tour came from WrestleMania 41, generating an estimated $33 million on its own.

Other significant revenue figures include $4.155 million for WWE Crown Jewel, $3.258 million for WrestlePalooza, and $2.516 million for the May 24th Saturday Night’s Main Event special, where he faced R-Truth.