Carmelo Hayes Reveals Biggest Lesson From Main Roster Experience

WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes appeared on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including the lessons he has learned during his time on the main roster.

Hayes said, “This year has been a lot of ups and a lot of downs, but we’ve figured it out. It’s about staying consistent, about learning from my mistakes and moving forward, and then waiting for the right time to strike while the iron is hot.”

On those who have helped helped him during his WWE run:

“It’s a lot of guys that have helped. I mean, it takes a village, a lot of time with WWE, and we are so grateful for that. The fact that we have so many legends and OGs still around. I mean, I gotta give credit to Shawn Michaels first and foremost. He was just one of those guys who believed in me from the jump. He was one of the first guys who put me in front of Triple H at the Performance Center, just saying, ‘Look at this kid!’ He’s been a big, big help. I mean, but then guys now today, you know, it’s everybody up there, man. It’s the Codys, it’s the Randys, it’s The Miz, you know what I mean? Even Hunter and everybody from top to bottom have just been so monumental in trying to help the youth. It’s CM Punk, you know, Seth, and all those guys.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)