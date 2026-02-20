WWE Registers New Video Game-Related Trademarks

WWE filed new trademarks for the terms “WWE Domination,” “WWE Generations,” and “WWE Eras Collide” on Wednesday, February 18, as reported by Fightful.com. These trademarks are intended for video game purposes.

Details about what these potential games will entail or whether they are connected to WWE 2K26 are not yet available, but updates will be provided as more information emerges.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Video and computer game software; video games software for use with wireless devices; downloadable video games software for use via a global computer network and wireless devices; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; interactive multimedia computer games on all platforms comprised of computer hardware and computer game software; electronic games software that involves interaction with a user interface to generate visual feedback on a video device.”