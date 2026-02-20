Kayla Braxton Calls On WWE To Revoke Donald Trump’s Hall Of Fame Status

Former WWE backstage personality Kayla Braxton has opened up about her time with the company, revealing she previously faced internal pushback for sharing political opinions on social media.

Speaking candidly on Instagram, Braxton said she would occasionally get “in trouble” during her WWE tenure when she posted political content. Her latest comments centered on Donald Trump, who was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Braxton suggested WWE should publicly revoke Trump’s Hall of Fame status in light of renewed controversy surrounding the release of the Epstein files.

“Going back to me working at WWE, and I would get in trouble when I posted like political things, because every once in a while I would get riled up. Here’s what I think WWE should do, Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, was in our WWE Hall of Fame. I don’t know if he’s still in it. They may have quietly dismissed him from that, I really don’t know. I think what WWE should do now the Epstein Files have been released and there’s like no question that that man is evil, I think they should do a publicly revoking of his Hall of Fame status,” Braxton said.

She went on to argue that a public statement — or even a celebratory acknowledgment of the move — would position WWE as a leader in the situation.

“I think that would be one of the coolest, most like leadership things that they could possibly do. ‘Hey Mr Donald Trump, you are no longer in the WWE Hall of Fame.’ I want a statement, a celebration, a parade, whatever. I think they should be a leader, they should go ahead and start this. Let’s go ahead and start this,” she added.

Braxton departed WWE in June 2024 after an eight-year run that included work as a backstage interviewer and co-host of WWE The Bump. Since leaving the company, she has shifted her focus toward independent media ventures and has spoken more openly about social and political topics.

Historically, WWE has distanced itself from Hall of Fame inductees amid controversy. Most notably, Hulk Hogan was removed from the company’s website and Hall of Fame listings in 2015 following racist remarks that surfaced in a leaked recording before being reinstated in 2018.

Under TKO Group Holdings’ leadership, WWE has maintained visible ties to Trump, which has drawn criticism from some within the wrestling community. Mick Foley has publicly expressed discomfort over those associations in the past.

As for this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony, early plans for the 2026 event call for Stephanie McMahon to headline the class. The ceremony is set to take place in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

WWE has not issued any public statement regarding Trump’s Hall of Fame status as of this writing. PWMania.com will provide updates should further developments arise.