Update On WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales Amid Pricing Concerns

WrestleMania 42 ticket sales are reportedly trending downward week-over-week, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer noted that despite a temporary Valentine’s Day weekend price reduction (February 13–16), there was virtually no movement in ticket sales at the lower price points.

“There has been little new regarding WrestleMania at this point. No new matches have even been hinted at. Ticket sales are actually worse than we had last week. Over Valentine’s Day weekend, all seat prices were cut only for the weekend meaning 2/13 to 2/16. There appeared to be zero movement at the lower prices and in fact, last week’s number was a higher estimate than was the case. The 4/18 show is at 35,690 with 4/19 at 36,372. They are down 17,252 in total sales and comps together or 19.3 percent behind the pace of last year,” Meltzer said.

The event is once again being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Current “get-in” prices are listed at $264 for Saturday and $276 for Sunday. While those figures remain high, overall sales are reportedly 17,252 tickets behind last year’s pace — approximately 19.3% down compared to the same point in the build for WrestleMania 41.

One company source reportedly questioned consumer appetite at current price levels.

“The audience is there. Are they inclined to pay ten gazillion dollars for tickets?” the source said.

Last year’s WrestleMania 41 at the same venue sold 113,412 tickets across two nights and generated $66,074,558 in revenue. Even with slower sales this year, gates are still expected to rank among the highest in combat sports history due to elevated ticket pricing — potentially trailing only mega-UFC events such as the 2024 Sphere show.

Projections indicate that if approximately 15,000 additional tickets per night are sold between now and showtime, attendance could reach around 51,000 per night.

WWE officials reportedly held a multi-department meeting on February 11 to discuss strategies to address the softer numbers. While promotional adjustments are being explored, there are no current plans to permanently reduce ticket prices.

Several factors have reportedly contributed to the slowdown, including “Vegas fatigue” from running the same stadium in back-to-back years and a reported 65% increase in the cost of the cheapest tickets compared to WrestleMania 41.