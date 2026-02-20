WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/20/2026): Sunrise, FL.

WWE SmackDown is live tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

As the road to WWE Elimination Chamber continues, WWE returns to the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. tonight for WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on SyFy.

The following matches are advertised for the February 20 episode:

* Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

* Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.