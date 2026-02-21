Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day will select her opponent for WrestleMania 42. Additionally, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles will address the WWE Universe, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will make an appearance, and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will return.

Previously announced for the show are WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso, The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed, and El Grande Americano Original, who will compete in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

Furthermore, in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY will face Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane from The Kabuki Warriors. The show will also include a tribute to “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

