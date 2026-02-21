WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, Florida 2/20/2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara in a Tag Team Match.

– TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace def. Thea Hail in a Non-Title Match.

– The Birthright (Uriah Connors and Lexis King) defeat Tavion Heights and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Tag Team Match.

– ZaRuca (ZARIA and Sol Ruca) and Bayley Humphrey def. Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Elijah Holyfield def. Chris Island in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Niko Vance def. Tyson DuPont in a Singles Match.

– Jasper Troy (c) def. Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE Men’s Speed Championship.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame (c) def. WrenQCC’s Wren Sinclair to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Joe Hendry (c) def. DarkState’s Dion Lennox to retain his WWE NXT Championship.