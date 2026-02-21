Tiffany Stratton Set To Compete In A Bodybuilding Competition

WWE star and former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently shared a video on her TikTok account, revealing that she is nine weeks away from competing in her second bodybuilding contest.

The video focused on her pre-workout routine and her journey to the gym, where she trained her shoulders and triceps before completing her cardio workout.

Stratton, a former gymnast, transitioned into bodybuilding before entering professional wrestling. She mentioned that she had difficulty balancing both pursuits during the early stages of her WWE career, but now feels she can manage both.

Stratton made her return to WWE TV as the number 30 entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble this past January, following a nearly three-month hiatus due to injury. She finished as the runner-up in the match.

Subsequently, Stratton earned a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match by defeating Chelsea Green and Lash Legend on the February 6th episode of SmackDown.

The Elimination Chamber premium live event will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, February 28th.