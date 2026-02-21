WWE Assigns New Ring Name To NXT Prospect

As PWMania.com previously reported, Fightful.com announced on Wednesday, February 18th, that WWE had filed for trademarks on two ring names: “Dorian Van Dux” and “Tristan Angels.”

These trademarks cover a wide range of entertainment uses, including wrestling performances, online content, fan engagement platforms, and merchandise. This is standard procedure for WWE, as the company prefers to secure intellectual property early before investing significantly in character development.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer, NXT recruit Nathaniel Cranton will perform under the name Tristan Angels going forward.

He previously wrestled as Nathan Angel before signing with WWE last October. Since joining, he has been competing in NXT live events under his real name while the company finalized his branding plans. This phase now appears to be complete, and Tristan Angels will officially be a member of the NXT roster moving forward.

The name “Dorian Van Dux” remains unconfirmed as belonging to any specific performer. There is speculation that it may be intended for another October signee from the recruiting class, which included Cyril Coquerelle, currently known in NXT as Elio LeFleur, or prospect Mike Derudder. However, the company has not publicly linked this name to any individual at this time.