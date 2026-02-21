Updated Lineup For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the lineup for the 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE) has been updated.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, known as “The Best in the World,” will defend his title against Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, also referred to as “The Man,” will defend her championship against AJ Lee.

In a Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, competitors will include “The Viper” Randy Orton, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and Trick Williams. They will face one additional participant, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss, and Kiana James will compete against one more competitor, with that participant to be revealed soon.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.