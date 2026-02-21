Backstage Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Revolution 2026

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, approximately 9,231 tickets have been sold for the 2026 AEW Revolution pay-per-view (PPV), with just under a month remaining before the event.

The report also noted that at the same point last year, the event had sold 7,090 tickets, even though there was slightly less time before show day.

The report indicates that if current trends continue, attendance projections could reach a maximum of 14,000. This would surpass the 11,670 tickets sold for the 2025 event. While these projections can change, the upward trend suggests strong interest as the event approaches.

Additionally, secondary-market listings starting around $50 have made the event accessible to a wider range of fans. Competitive pricing often influences last-minute purchasing decisions, particularly for pay-per-view events.

The lineup itself is a significant factor driving interest. MJF is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page, continuing a storyline with established history.

The presence of additional upper-card talent on the show has also contributed to the event’s overall appeal, enhancing its profile within AEW programming.

Final attendance will depend on ongoing marketing efforts, updates to the match card, and walk-up sales as the March 15 event date approaches. However, based on current data, Revolution is set to exceed last year’s live attendance.