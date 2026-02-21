Backstage Update On Potential Matches For AEW Revolution 2026

Following last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, three matches have officially been announced for the 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV).

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page, FTR will face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, and Konosuke Takeshita will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship in a match with no time limit.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship appears to be a potential matchup based on recent television shows, it is not yet confirmed for Revolution.

Meltzer also noted that, given AEW’s strong promotion of Kevin Knight’s victory over Kazuchika Okada in the Continental Classic, a match featuring Knight seems likely for the PPV.

Additionally, Meltzer expressed that Kris Statlander is likely to receive a rematch against Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Thekla won the title from Statlander on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and this week Statlander promised in a promo, after it was noted by Renee Paquette that she wouldn’t be cleared for “the next couple of weeks,” that she would fight to reclaim her championship. A match between Willow Nightingale and Megan Bayne for Nightingale’s TBS Championship is also likely for the PPV.

As of now, other notable wrestlers who may be included but are not yet booked for the show include Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, Swerve Strickland, Andrade El Idolo, Kyle Fletcher, Tommaso Ciampa, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Gabe Kidd, among others.

AEW Revolution 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and the show will air live on PPV.