Mercedes Mone Announced For RevPro High Stakes In England

RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) has announced that AEW star Mercedes Moné will compete at their High Stakes event on Saturday, March 21st, at The Hangar in Wolverhampton, England.

The opponent for this event has not yet been announced, but updates will be provided as they become available. Tickets for the show are currently on sale at this link.

Additionally, Moné is scheduled to defend her CMLL World Women’s Title at La Noche De Las Amazonas on March 6th.

Following that, she will defend her BestYa Wrestling Women’s Title against Italian wrestler Swan at Mone Mayhem in Italy on March 8th. Then, on March 14th, Moné will compete for Banger Zone Wrestling at BZW APOGÉE in Dreux, France.

It looks like March will be a busy month for the former AEW TBS Champion.