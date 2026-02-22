Backstage Update On Blake Christian After AEW Roster Change

In recent days, fans have been speculating about Blake Christian’s status with AEW and ROH, noting that his name has not appeared on either roster page lately. However, a match was scheduled for AEW Collision this week featuring The Swirl (Blake Christian and Lee Johnson) against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), which The Young Bucks ultimately won.

According to Fightful Select, sources within the company have confirmed that Christian is still a part of AEW and its sister promotion, ROH. However, the reason for his absence from the roster pages has not been explained.

Christian made his AEW debut in March 2022 and has been a regular performer in ROH since then.

His most recent match prior to last night’s Collision took place on January 31, where he teamed up with fellow Swirl member Lee Johnson and The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese) to compete against Bandido, Komander, Xelhua, and Mascara Dorada in an 8-Man Tag Team Match, which they lost.