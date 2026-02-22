Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (2/25/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

Dynamite will air at its usual time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In the lineup, Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family will face Brody King in a singles match.

Additionally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will compete against El Clon from the Don Callis Family in a singles match.

“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy from The Conglomeration will also battle Gabe Kidd in another singles match.

Previously announced for the show, AEW World Champion MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page will decide on a stipulation for their upcoming World Title match at the Revolution pay-per-view, scheduled for March 15th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

