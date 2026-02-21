Bodycam Video Emerges From Vince McMahon Car Crash

In July 2025, TMZ.com reported that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had been involved in what was described as a “bad car accident,” though no injuries were reported at the time. Business executive Barbara Dolan, founder and CEO of BD8 Capital Partners, was also involved in the crash and later stated she was “lucky to have survived a horrific car crash.”

Newly released footage has since shed more light on the incident, revealing that McMahon was allegedly driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph prior to the collision. According to reports, McMahon was behind the wheel of his $300,000 Bentley Continental GT Speed when the crash occurred on Route 15 in Westport, Connecticut.

Dashcam video shows the Bentley weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed before rear-ending a BMW. The impact sent McMahon’s vehicle into a guardrail, scattering debris across the roadway. Smoke could be seen coming from the Bentley as it continued down the highway before eventually pulling over.

Bodycam footage from responding officers captured an exchange between McMahon and a Connecticut State Trooper, who confronted him about the reported speed. “I’m trying to catch up to you and you keep taking off. You almost hit I think 115 miles an hour,” the trooper told Vince.

McMahon explained that he was en route to visit his granddaughter for her birthday and denied attempting to evade police. “I’m trying to drive. I haven’t been driving my car in God knows how long,” McMahon responded.

At one point in the footage, McMahon could be heard muttering to himself, “God damn it. Stupid f**king fool,” while handing over his insurance and registration documents. He also remarked, “I haven’t driven this car in quite some time,” describing the high-performance sports car as “too fast.”

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Further details regarding any potential legal consequences have not been publicly disclosed as of this writing. PWMania.com will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.