CM Punk Takes Another Shot At Drew McIntyre In New Interview

Don’t throw a verbal jab out at CM Punk and not expect one back in your direction.

Drew McIntyre was reminded of this fact this week.

“The Best in the World” reacted to recent comments made about him by “The Scottish Warrior” while talking about the new WWE 2K26 video game, which features the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the cover.

“You know, it’s what everybody does,” Punk stated. “They gotta talk about the cover athlete. They gotta talk about the champ to stay relevant, to say anything interesting. I mean, has Drew ever been on the cover? Okay, so maybe there’s a little bit of jealousy, there’s a little bit of envy there, you know? I don’t know what else to say beyond that.”

That wasn’t all.

Punk continued, “If Drew was on the cover, we could do the 15 staples on the top of his head that I put in his head in Hell in a Cell,” Punk suggested. “Maybe that’ll sell covers? I don’t know. I don’t even think people in Scotland would buy it if Drew was on the cover. You know, he’s a Rangers fan.”