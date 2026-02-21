WWE Stars Respond To Tom Brady Calling WWE ‘Cute’

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady stirred conversation within the wrestling world after making pointed remarks about WWE during a recent discussion with Logan Paul.

The exchange took place while the two were promoting the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic, scheduled for March 21, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the conversation, Brady downplayed WWE in comparison to football competition. “It’s cute. I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Brady’s comments quickly made waves, prompting several WWE Superstars to respond in interviews with Sports Illustrated.

Drew McIntyre brushed off the remarks but didn’t hold back on his perspective. “I don’t get annoyed, it just comes from a place of ignorance.”

Paul Heyman offered his trademark biting wit in response. “What’s Tom Brady done? He’s thrown a football across a field that was caught by Gronkowski. Gronkowski deserves the credit. Belichick and his girlfriend deserves the credit. But Tom Brady? Eh.”

Meanwhile, CM Punk delivered a tongue-in-cheek reply. “What’s wrong with cute? I’m cute, Tom.”

NXT powerhouse Oba Femi issued perhaps the most direct challenge. “For those who think it’s cute and it’s fluffy and it’s all sweet and stuff, so you can come and try. You can lace up some boots, and then let’s watch you puke.”

Brady’s comments highlight the long-standing debate between traditional sports and sports-entertainment, particularly as crossover stars like Logan Paul continue to bridge both worlds.

Whether this back-and-forth leads to anything more remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — WWE talent are more than willing to defend their industry when questioned.

PWMania.com will keep you updated if further responses surface.