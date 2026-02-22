Backstage Update On Charli Evans’ ROH Status

Australian wrestler Charli Evans appeared on this week’s episode of ROH TV, facing Mina Shirakawa in a singles match.

Shirakawa won the match, which was taped at AEW Grand Slam: Australia last weekend. Evans also participated in AEW House Rules Australia, where she teamed with Kyla Knight to take on The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor.

Following her appearance on ROH programming, there was speculation online that Evans might be signed by the company. However, according to Fightful Select, sources have indicated that Evans is not signed with ROH.

This year, Evans has made several appearances for International Wrestling Australia and is a regular competitor for Pro Wrestling Australia. She is a former PWA Heavyweight Champion, having held the title for 281 days before losing it on January 17th.

Additionally, she has held the EVE Tag Team Championships, Pro Wrestling Subjective Women’s Championship, and Sendai Girls Tag Team Championship, among others.

Over the past few years, she has also competed in matches for PROGRESS and GCW.