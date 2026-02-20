CMLL And Maple Leaf Pro Announce Landmark International Partnership

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP) have announced a landmark international partnership through a press release.

The newly established strategic alliance aims to expand the global reach of both promotions, enhance brand visibility, and deliver world-class pro wrestling events featuring talent from each organization.

Under the new agreement, there will be a formal talent exchange, with MLP promoting CMLL stars across Canada. Simultaneously, CMLL will showcase MLP talent throughout Mexico as part of a collaborative effort to strengthen international awareness and drive commercial growth for both brands.

The press release also highlighted that the partnership will include coordinated marketing efforts, joint promotional planning, and the licensed use of each organization’s intellectual property for produced events.

More announcements regarding debut appearances, interpromotional events, and crossover marquee talent matchups will be made in the coming months.

Both MLP President Scott D’Amore and CMLL President Salvador Lutteroth have commented positively on the new partnership. Additionally, CMLL currently has an existing promotional partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).