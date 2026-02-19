Paul Walter Hauser To Play Mick Foley In Upcoming Limited Series

Paul Walter Hauser discussed various topics with The Stunner, including his role as WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore Legend Mick Foley in an upcoming limited series.

Hauser said, “Yeah, no can kind of break that news. I haven’t said it yet, but I’m attached to play Mick in a limited series. We haven’t gone out to market with it yet, but it’s happening.”

On being inspired by Foley in the ring:

“I’ve aped a couple little things like the somersault senton off the apron and stuff. And you know, I’m definitely not afraid of doing some hardcore brawler stuff, which he was known for. But I think, you know, he also had a great sense of humor. And he was super smart, had a great mind for the business, and I hopefully I can bring some of my personality to that aspect as well. Because when you tell the story you got to humanize the guy. We’re not just telling a Mankind story. It’s like, ‘No, this is the Mick Foley story.’”

