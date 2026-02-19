WWE Files Trademark Application For “WWE Clash”

WWE filed a new trademark for the term “WWE Clash” on Tuesday, February 17, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is designated for entertainment services.

This announcement comes after WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that the company will be heading to Turin, Italy, on Sunday, May 31, for the 2026 WWE Clash premium live event (PLE) at the Inalpi Arena. This event is part of WWE’s upcoming Summer European Tour.

WWE has been hosting its Clash PLEs in Europe since 2022. The company held “Clash at the Castle” in Cardiff, Wales, and Glasgow, Scotland, in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Last year, WWE traveled to France to present “Clash in Paris.” This summer, it will be Italy’s turn to experience its first PLE.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”