Former WWE Director Kerwin Silfies Dies At Age 75

A longtime behind-the-scenes fixture in WWE is being remembered this week.

Kerwin Silfies, who served as the director for the majority of WWE programming and specials for many years, has passed away at the age of 75. He had reportedly been dealing with private health issues in recent years.

Silfies began his tenure with the then-World Wrestling Federation in 1985 and went on to become one of the most influential production figures in company history.

For decades, he helped shape the visual presentation of WWE television and premium live events, playing a central role in how the product was seen by millions of fans around the world.

From weekly episodic programming to some of the biggest events in company history, Silfies’ fingerprints were all over the WWE broadcast style that defined multiple eras.

His run with the company extended into the 2020s before he was furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of company-wide budget cuts. The move came as a surprise to many observers, given his long-standing role and influence behind the scenes. He ultimately did not return to the company following the furlough.

Following his departure, Marty Miller stepped in and currently serves as Director of Raw.

Silfies’ legacy as one of WWE’s most enduring and impactful production figures will not be forgotten.