WWE Announces Dates, Locations For New European Tour

WWE has announced a multi country European tour with stops scheduled in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

WWE.com announced 11 total stops across Europe, which includes the WWE Clash In Italy premium live event on May 31, three episodes of Raw, two episodes of SmackDown, and five non-televised live events rounding out the schedule.

The following is the complete schedule:

* Friday, May 29: SmackDown at Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain

* Sunday, May 31: WWE Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

* Monday, June 1: Raw at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

* Tuesday, June 2: House show at Zenith de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France

* Wednesday, June 3: House show at MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal

* Thursday, June 4: House show at Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain

* Friday, June 5: SmackDown at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy

* Saturday, June 6: House show at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy

* Sunday, June 7: House show at Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy

* Monday, June 8: Raw at Accor Arena in Paris France

* Monday, June 22: Raw at O2 Arena in London, England