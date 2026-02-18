Backstage Update On Chris Jericho Following WWE RAW Tease

“What’s in the box?”

That question became one of the biggest talking points coming out of the February 16, 2026 edition of WWE Raw, when a massive crate labeled “Do Not Open Until 2-28” appeared during the broadcast.

Almost immediately, fan speculation zeroed in on one name: Chris Jericho.

Despite the buzz online, sources indicate that Jericho is not the planned reveal behind the mysterious crate.

Much of the speculation stems from ongoing curiosity about Jericho’s contract status with All Elite Wrestling. Years ago, AEW publicly stated that his deal ran through 2025, leading many to believe it could now be nearing its end.

As of this writing, Jericho remains listed on AEW’s official roster page — a detail often viewed as a sign that a performer is still under contract. While there have been rare exceptions, talent departures are typically accompanied by roster updates and internal notices.

Those familiar with the situation maintain that Jericho is firmly under contract with AEW. There is also belief among some close to him that his agreement may have been “frozen” when he took time off in 2025. In the wrestling industry, contract freezes, injury time, and short-term extensions are not uncommon and can add weeks or months onto an existing deal.

There has been no internal indication that Jericho has exited AEW, nor has there been any company-wide notice suggesting a departure.

Interestingly, Jericho is said to be actively accepting convention bookings in the coming months. Additionally, while AEW talent are typically involved in his annual cruise events, that reportedly does not appear to be the case for the November sailing — though that alone does not signal any contractual shift.

Those close to Jericho have remained tight-lipped regarding his long-term plans. However, it has been reported that he has expressed openness to a potential WWE return at some point. At the same time, private discussions have reportedly centered around how such a move could impact his various outside ventures.

For now, there is no publicly confirmed expiration date for Jericho’s current AEW deal — and no evidence that he is the mystery figure set to be revealed when the crate is opened on February 28.