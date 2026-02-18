Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Reacts To Passing Of Kerwin Silfies

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque issued a statement reacting to the passing of former longtime WWE director Kerwin Silfies.

The WWE Chief Content Officer posted the following via X:

“Today, the WWE family lost one of our beloved members,” Levesque wrote via X (see post below). “Kerwin Silfies was a huge part of the company’s programming since the mid-1980s. Over his 35+ year tenure with WWE production, he directed countless episodes of Raw and Smackdown, PLEs, and of course WrestleMania.”

Levesque continued, “With a dry wit and an unmatched passion for his work and his coworkers, Kerwin affected hundreds of employees and millions of fans. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”