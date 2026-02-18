WWE SmackDown Ratings For 2/13 Down For Show On SyFy

The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the SyFy Network.

The February 13 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.042 million viewers while airing on SyFy, down from the February 6 episode, which drew 1.459 million viewers on USA Network.

It marks the lowest reported audience for the show since January 23, which came prior to Nielsen implementing its updated Big Data + Panel measurement methodology.

For the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.26 rating and finished third on the cable charts for the night, which was also down from last week’s episode.