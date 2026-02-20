Paul Walter Hauser Opens Up About His Commitment To Pro Wrestling

Paul Walter Hauser discussed various topics with The Stunner, including his commitment to pro wrestling and his peers’ reactions to it.

Hauser said, “My buddy David Oyelowo, who played MLK in that movie Selma, he texted me and was like, ‘Are you having a midlife crisis? Do we need to do an intervention on you?’ But I got other buddies, I just shot this movie in Canada with my buddy Chris Mintz-Plasse from SuperBad and Role Models. And he came to one of my matches and he loved it. Some of these buddies of mine, they’re getting bit by the bug. Very much so. And like, lapsed fans are coming back and going, ‘Hey, I watched that. I went to an indie show last weekend,’ or ‘I threw this on. It’s cool.’”

On when he decided to pursue wrestling:

“Well, when I was like 13 I knew I was doing this. I just didn’t know when or how, but I knew like — part of wanting to get famous as an actor was just so that I could get a wrestling match. It was always in my itinerary, in my dreams, my plan, my vision board. But I thought it might be two or three random matches. I didn’t know it’d be 25 in two years, and that I’d be wrestling the likes of Matt Cardona and Joey Janella and Mad Dog Connelly. It’s been a really fun journey, and I’m trying to keep it at a certain level to make sure the fans feel respected and got their money’s worth. And I’m also, you know, chasing a childhood dream.”

