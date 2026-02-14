GCW The Coldest Winter 4 Results – February 14, 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Coldest Winter 4 event at the Ukrainian Cultural Center from Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Vipress def. Brittnie Brooks and Shotzi Blackheart.

– Joey Janela def. Chris Masters.

– KJ Orso def. El Phantasmo.

– 1 Called Manders def. Hammerstone.

– Bustah And The Brian (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) and Miggy Rose def. Gringo Loco, Vengador and Rey Horus.

– Atticus Cogar (c) def. Allie Katch to retain his GCW World Championship.

– Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown and Yabo The Clown) def. Rob Shit and CPA.

– Matt Tremont vs. Krule endes in a no contest after Tremont suffered an injury during the match.

– Otis Cogar (c) def. Ciclope to retain his GCW Ultraviolent Championship.