GCW The Coldest Winter 4 Results – February 14, 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Coldest Winter 4 event at the Ukrainian Cultural Center from Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Fightful.com:
– Vipress def. Brittnie Brooks and Shotzi Blackheart.
– Joey Janela def. Chris Masters.
– KJ Orso def. El Phantasmo.
– 1 Called Manders def. Hammerstone.
– Bustah And The Brian (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) and Miggy Rose def. Gringo Loco, Vengador and Rey Horus.
– Atticus Cogar (c) def. Allie Katch to retain his GCW World Championship.
– Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown and Yabo The Clown) def. Rob Shit and CPA.
– Matt Tremont vs. Krule endes in a no contest after Tremont suffered an injury during the match.
– Otis Cogar (c) def. Ciclope to retain his GCW Ultraviolent Championship.